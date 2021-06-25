Celebrate 10 years of Equal Marriage in New York with new Gender Recognition Law

On June 24, 2011, the State Legislature passed a law that allowed same-sex marriage, making New York the sixth state in the country to legalize what was popularly known as the ‘Gay marriage’. And this Thursday, on the 10th anniversary of that historic day, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the signing of legislation that will recognize gender.

This new Gender Recognition Law, which removes the old barriers to equality before the law and guarantees greater protection for transgender people and non-binary, allows New Yorkers to use “X” as a sex designation non-binary on driver’s licenses, and also ensures that New Yorkers will be able to have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination against non-binary and transgender New Yorkers by allowing name and sex designation changes to be further sealed easily. Finally, the legislation will provide New Yorkers the ability to amend their birth certificates and use a mother, father, or parent designation for the first time.

“All New Yorkers deserve to be free from discrimination and have state-issued identification and processes that respect them for who they are, recognize their gender identity and protect their safety,” Cuomo said.

“New York continues to lead the way in ensuring that LGBTQ people are treated equally in all areas of law and society, and this bill is another milestone that ensures that New Yorkers can express ourselves for who we are, “added the president.

Prior to the signing of the Gender Recognition Act, New Yorkers who wanted to change their names were required to publish their new and old names, current address, place of birth, and date of birth in a designated newspaper. This potentially allowed for opportunities for discrimination against transgender and non-binary people who legally changed their names. The law eliminates this practice.

They remember the 10th anniversary

“Ten years ago we marked another historic chapter of progress in our state and this nation with the Marriage Equality Act, and we didn’t stop there; we’ve been fighting for LGBTQ + New Yorkers and their families ever since, ”Cuomo said. “When you look at the long list of marches for equality and freedom, many of them started here in New York, including the birth of the LGBTQ + rights movement with Stonewall“.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie noted that within 10 years of same-sex marriage, “the Marriage Equality Act made New York the sixth and largest state to legalize same-sex marriage, and undoubtedly paving the way for a national change ”.

“At Casa del Pueblo, we believe in putting families first and we know that families are as diverse as New York State. Since the approval of the Marriage Equality Law, we have approved the Law on Non-Discrimination in Gender Expression (GENDA), we prohibit the defense against the ‘gay / trans panic’, we prohibit conversion therapy for minors, we repeal the law of ‘walking while trans’, we legalize gestational surrogacy and we pass the Gender Recognition Law ”, detailed the legislator.

Heastie emphasized, “All families deserve to be treated equally in the eyes of the law, and that is why the Democratic majority in the Assembly will always be an advocate for LGBTQ New Yorkers.”