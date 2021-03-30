Cejudo wants the third belt

Henry Cejudo made a very surprising move at UFC 249. In the first post-pandemic event he knocked out Dominick Cruz and later announced his retirement. Nobody expected it. He was double champion of the company (fly and rooster) and was in his prime, but At 33 at the time (he turned 34 in February), he decided it was time to step aside. The UFC is a place where the options vary easily and in a few days it was seen that yours could be such a case.

This 2021 he is back in training camp. He wants to return and he does so with a very ambitious goal: being a monarch in three pesos, something unprecedented in the UFC. “I want to do what no one has done. I have two fights to go. This is because nobody believes that they can win them. One is Volkanovski (champion of the feather), who I know he does not want and another is Holloway, that that would be like David versus Goliath. I want to show that I can win. It may not be the best in the world, but I can compete better than anyone, “he said.

Another fight that would motivate him, although in that case he would not achieve the objective of the triple championship, is to face Deiveson Figueiredo, current king of the fly. “He is strong, but before me it will be different. He does not have wrestling or the experience that I have. When you face a guy like Demetrious Johnson or participate in a Games (won gold in fighting in Beijing), fighting Deiveson is like breaking a cookie“, he concluded.