Ceilyn Rosario’s husband of Nuestra Belleza Latina died

Getty Images Husband of Ceilyn Rosario of Nuestra Belleza Latina has died

The world of Nuestra Belleza Latina is in mourning, after it became known that Ceylin Rosario, one of the spoiled queens of the latest edition of the Univision contest, faces the death of her husband with great pain.

The information was revealed by People in Spanish, where it was ensured that the remembered Dominican, who ranked third in the gala in which Migbelis Castellanos was crowned, lost her husband in an accident.

Citing the Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario, People en español assured that the husband of the former beauty queen, identified as Francisco Frías Araujo, whom the model used to call Neno, died after an accident that occurred while riding a four-wheeled motorcycle in Las Terrenas, in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

‘Without sizes, without limits and without excuses’: this is how the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2018 began | NBLMigbelis Castellanos, Ceylin Rosario and Yaritza Owen will compete for the last time the long-awaited crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina, which gives the winner a place as the new presenter of #Univision #NuestraBellezaLatina # NBL2018 #finalnbl SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ NBL

Univision added that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, exactly in the Las Terrenas-El Limón area, near Punta Popi beach.

Ceylin Rosario is named second finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2018 | NBL The public decided that the Dominican was to take third place in the competition. #CeylinRosario # NBL2018 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Visit the official site: ourbeautylatina.com Follow us: FB: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina IG: instagram.com/nuestrabellezalatina/ TW: twitter.com/nuestrabelleza2018-12-04T19: 31: 03Z

The Dominican newspaper Listín Diario assured that it is unknown how the accident occurred, but they affirmed that Ceilyn Rosario’s husband died after suffering a severe head trauma.

The former Dominican beauty queen confirmed the sad news through her social networks, where she shared a couple of photos with her former romantic partner for the last 8 years, as well as an emotional message.

“My love my Life! I love you so much love I never knew or will know how to describe our love. You loved me madly, you gave me the best of you, I only ask God to walk by my hand because alone I will not be able to. I love you! “, Commented the former beauty queen, who thanked the messages of affection and support expressed by her followers. “Thank you for so many displays of affection towards me and my family.”

During her time on the Univision reality show in 2018, Ceylin Rosario had the unconditional support of her husband, who even surprised her by visiting her on the show.

The followers of the beautiful and beloved Dominican have not stopped expressing their pain and regret at the terrible loss, and have sent her all kinds of messages.

So far the second finalist of NBL 2018 has not revealed any more information about the death of her husband.

The sad news comes just when Univision announced that the famous reality show will soon return to the small screen, and that registrations for the new season are now open, where Migbelis Castellanos must deliver his crown.