ceiling at 9,310 and floor at 8,906

Ibex price watch 35 as of June 28, 2021

The Ibex 35 is paralyzed. The index chains six weeks in a range of around 400 points (a few percentage points) that is between the annual maximum located at 9,310 and the minimum of last week established at 8,906. A behavior that does not harm the bullish fund, which is broad (54% of the stocks that make up the index remain in a bullish phase according to the price clock constructed with our technical indicators) but which does reflect a strong loss of positive momentum.

Stagnation is widespread; it is appreciated in the rest of the European stock indices on which we have just written a note setting chartist levels. The scale is balanced. The arguments in favor of the underlying upward trend are clear: strong positive economic moment supported by the recovery of normality and the purchase of central bank assets that will be maintained over time due to the economic stimulus packages. The arguments against are also clear: prices show large excesses (overvaluation and overbought) and the accumulated imbalances are “brutal” and do not stop increasing.

Ibex 35 on daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in Percentage, Slow Stochastic and Trading Volume

Graphical analysis Ibex 35 as of June 28, 2021

The variable that can break the current delicate equilibrium is inflation and it continues to be the main catalyst: the greatest impact on the markets continues to be caused by information linked to prices. If the Ibex 35 loses last week’s low, 8,906 points, with upside surprises in terms of prices, the short-term correction will gain body and intermediate supports will be tested. On the contrary, if time advances and economic data does not suggest that inflation continues to rebound, the status quo will not change and the bullish bottom will eventually prevail.

This is the current situation and, in the next sessions, we have plenty of first-rate economic information that can act as a catalyst. Stay tuned for, after prolonged periods of stability, movements tend to happen harshly and quickly when doubts begin to clear.

You can become a subscriber and enjoy this type of content and premium indicators by clicking on this link