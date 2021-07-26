Ceiber Ávila wins the first fight and qualifies for the eighth

Céiber Ávila faced Jordanian Mohammad Alwadi in his first match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Colombian started the fight with good left and intelligence to corner his rival in the ring and in the first round, he was the best for the five judges.

The same happened in the rest, in which Ávila was superior to the body of his rival who could not react to the superiority of the Antioqueño who closed all the points of attack. Qualifying was perfect at the end of the fight that ended 5-0. Victory unanimously.

The next round of the 57-kilogram division will be on July 27 at 11:24 p.m. Colombian time against Everisto Mulenga of Zambia, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the African qualification tournament.

Who is Céiber Ávila?

The Colombian disputes his second Olympics after being in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and classified Tokyo 2020 by ranking. The 32-year-old boxer was born in San Pedro de Urabá, he was displaced by the violence with his family and that is why he came to boxing. In Rio he fought against the Mexican Emilio Emigdio whom he defeated and then lost to the Russian Misha Aloian, who later tested positive for doping.

Ávila has been bronze in the 2015 Pan American Games, silver in the 2018 South American Games and gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games of the same year. Now, he hopes to have a chance to fight for an Olympic medal.

The next fight for Colombia will be that of Jorge Luis Vivas who will fight this Saturday, July 24 at 11:54 p.m. in the 81 kilograms.