Ceferin’s darts to the Super League clubs

06/01/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Weeks have already passed since the dissolution of the European Super League that intended to give football a roll as we know it today. The proposal generated such chaos that fans, journalists and the direct involved got into endless debates which led to the cancellation, at least for the moment, of the new and daring format.

But the thing did not end there. UEFA announced last 25th the opening of “a disciplinary procedure & rdquor; against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus Turin for a possible “violation of the legal framework & rdquor; of the institution chaired by Aleksander Ceferin after the attempt to create said European Super League. By not retracting his position, the president charged everything against him. And he did not cut himself when speaking for the British ‘Telegraph’ about the tug of war with the giant European clubs.

“THE SUPERLEAGUE IS OVER & rdquor;

For Ceferin, there is not the slightest possibility of carrying out a tournament of that magnitude. And, to support his idea, he dropped darts at Juve, Madrid and Barça: “They went with a press release: ‘The Super League still exists, we still have a Super League.’ Two days later, they submitted an application to play in the Champions League. So they are in the Super League and out of the Champions League but they want to be in the Champions League? They said the Champions League is over but they still want to play in it & rdquor ;, Ceferin uncovered, firm in his position of not giving in to the pressures of the clubs that, otherwise, do not give their arm to twist.

He also stressed that he has received letters with a warning tone, but that he will leave it to his team in charge to solve it soon: “I know they have sent letters. I have not read them, but our legal division describes them as threatening in every way. When I talk to the 244 clubs in the ECA, (the rebels) are not the most popular in the world. They sue everyone, they threaten everyone. His point of view is ‘we play our elite competition and give a little charity to everyone’. Nobody wants charity& rdquor ;, Ceferin closed, putting out the fire with gasoline.