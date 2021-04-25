Ceferin says that the promoters of the Superliga “will have to bear the consequences”

04/25/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, has assured, in an interview with the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, that the clubs promoting the Superliga “must bear the consequences” of their actions and has hinted at the possibility of them being sanctioned, without specifying penalties, at the next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.

In the interview, Ceferin makes a personal balance of the events of this week. “It was very stressful. I felt like I was thrown into a washing machine. On Saturday I drove my car from Slovenia to Switzerland, an eight hour drive. I had prepared my speech on the reforms in the Champions League, even with thanks to Agnelli. But they [en alusión a los promotores de la Superliga] They didn’t tell me anything about what they were planning. Agnelli himself told me, about the rumors of a Super League, ‘it is not true, it is not true …’

Ceferin thanks the European fans for their response and especially the British Government. “I am impressed by the reaction from the fans, the football community and the wider society. I have never seen this before. UEFA made its contribution [para frenar la Superliga], the clubs too. And of course the British Government. I had many conversations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Oliver Dowden in those 48 hours. They were on the right side of history at the right time. But much of the credit goes to the fans. “

For the UEFA president, what happened “shows that not everything is for sale, that you cannot come with the millions and say: ‘I don’t care about tradition or history, because I have enough money to buy everything.” No way. That does not work like that”.

“Everyone has to bear the consequences of what they have done and we cannot pretend that nothing has happened. You cannot say:” They are going to punish me because everyone hates me. “What they did is not right and we will see in the next days what to do, “he adds.

“For me there is a difference between the six English clubs and the others. The English first got off the idea and admitted their mistake. Then there are the three who also rejected the idea (Atlético, Milan and Inter) and, finally, the other three “-Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona, ​​although he does not quote them verbatim-” who believe that the Earth is flat and that the Super League still exists. And they all have to be responsible for what they have done. Disciplinary measures? Is that what the UEFA Executive Committee will decide? We will see, it is too early to say, “he explains.