Ceferin raises the prizes of the Champions 2021-22 for fear of the Super League

Aleksander Ceferin has seen the horns of the bull. The president of UEFA has decided to change the allocation of the prizes distributed by the highest organization of continental football about the emergence of the Conference League next season. The conclusion to fly feather is that the Champions increases its budget, while the Europa League loses steam.

So things, Ceferin will give each club 15 million euros to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League as a starting amount. For each victory in this round, the teams will take 2.8 kilos, while for drawing 930,000 euros, both games increasing compared to last season. Winning increases by 100,000 euros, while drawing receives 30,000 more.

In the final phase there will also be larger games. Reaching the round of 16 and quarterfinals will bring an extra 100,000 euros to the qualified teams, While reaching the semifinals or reaching the final will give 500,000 euros more compared to previous editions. Finally, the champion will enter 20 million for the current 19. Thus, for reaching the eighth, you pay 9.6 million, 10.6 million for the quarters, 12.5 million for the semifinals and 15 for being a finalist.

The great loser of this new system seems a Europa League whose prize budget drops from 510 to 465 million euros. Of course, the second continental competition will suffer a drop in participants from 48 teams to 32. The Europa League champion will earn 8.6 million, while only for participating in the competition the clubs will win 3.63 million.

In the League Conference, the new competition created by Ceferin to be the third UEFA echelon, 32 teams will participate and will distribute 235 million in prizes. The most striking thing is that the champion of the competition will earn 8.9 million, this prize being higher than that of the champion of the Europa League.

With all these economic measures, Ceferin aims to conquer the clubs that have thought about the Superliga as a lifeline for European football. The problem is that giving 100,000 euros more for victory or for going through the round to the quarterfinals does not solve the structural problem. That extra money is, without going any further, a tip for the Al-Khelaifi, Sultan Al Nahayan and company.