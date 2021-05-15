Ceferin hides the number of tickets left for the Champions League final

UEFA has once again not been transparent with its actions. The body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin has forgotten to make public the number of tickets that will remain for the Champions League final. This whole situation is generated after the commotion created by the large number of tickets that they will handle in the final of the Europa League, where a minimum of 3,500 tickets out of the 9,500 available will go to the organization.

The highest organization of continental football He limited himself to ensuring that at the Do Dragao stadium in Porto there will be the same number of tickets available than those scheduled for the Champions League final that was to be played in Istanbul. Thus, UEFA has already awarded 6,000 tickets for both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Now, the body led by Ceferin – unlike its statement on the Europa League – has avoided publishing the number of tickets that will remain for this meeting. Only, the body led by Ceferin revealed that another game of tickets for the general public will go to the sale on May 24 without finalizing a number and just five days for the meeting in what is interpreted as a transaction for the local public.

UEFA has shielded its decision to move the final from Istanbul to Porto due to the impossibility of entry of British fans to the Turkish metropolis following the decision of the Government of Boris Johnson to declare Turkey a red zone due to the pandemic.

“The difficulties to move the final are great and the FA and the authorities did everything possible to try to organize the match in England and I would like to thank them for their work in trying to make it happen. I hope the final is a symbol of hope in the resurgence of Europe after a difficult period and that the fans who come to the game can once again lend their voice to show this final as the best in club football, ”Ceferin concluded in statements to the UEFA website. The Slovenian still does not clarify how many tickets he will stay, although following the arithmetic average of the Europa League it may be around 10,000.