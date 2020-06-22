UEFA President, Alexander Ceferin, did not rule out the possibility that the Champions League matches played in Lisbon from August 12 may allow public entry.

06/17/2020

Act at 22:36

CEST

« We still do not know if it will be possible to play with only local public, with fans who travel from other cities or behind closed doors, » he said, at the telematic press conference he gave after the meeting of the UEFA executive committee.

« Today, I would say that they will be played without an audience & rdquor ;, he pointed out, « But we have to wait because the situation changes every day. We will make a decision in July& rdquor ;.

Furthermore, Ceferin confirmed that UEFA “don’t have a plan B& rdquor; in case the new format planned has to be modified. « We will be adapting day by day: a month ago, we did not even imagine that the Champions League could be played. »

Ceferin radically ruled out the possibility that this summer’s format may have continuity in the future. « We have to do it this way because the circumstances are what they are, but it is not our idea for the future& rdquor ;.

He also confirmed that the clubs that have pending the second leg of the round of 16 – including Barça – “want to play their matches in their stadiums, but for us safety comes first, we will see where those matches can be played & rdquor; .