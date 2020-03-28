03/28/2020 at 11:35

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, came out against criticism surrounding the match played at Mestalla between Atalanta and Valencia. A crash that caused thousands of infections despite being played behind closed doors due to the accumulation of fans in the surroundings of the Valencian stadium.

Few expected such an impact but the reality is that the number of infected who were in that match is very high. “They were still playing across Europe, I am not expressing myself about the fans outside the stadium because it was the responsibility of the Spanish authorities. The trip to San Siro? Nobody knew then that Lombardy would be an outbreak, there are authorities in charge and we could not do anything. “

On the other hand, the UEFA president himself stated that he would not like football to end without an audience but he sees in this an alternative to end the season: “It is difficult for me to imagine all the games behind closed doors, but now we do not know if We will resume, with or without the public. If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championship anyway. I can say that I don’t think about the Champions League final behind closed doors. “

