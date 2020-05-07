UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, valued as “great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return”adding that it is “a huge and positive step to restore optimism to people’s lives.”

“It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return. This is a huge and positive step to bring optimism back to people’s lives. “Ceferin appreciated in statements provided by UEFA.

The manager believes that this return to football activity in Germany “is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between football authorities and politicians “.

“I am confident that Germany will give us a brilliant example everyone us about how to return football with all its excitement, enthusiasm and unpredictability to our lives. I wish everyone involved in this much success. “, ended.

The Bundesliga announced this Thursday that, after two months of hiatus due to the coronavirus, on Saturday May 16 will return to the competitionn, confirming itself as the first of the major European leagues to decide on its renewal.

