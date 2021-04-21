Ceferin celebrates the return of City to the “European football family”

04/20/2021 at 11:12 PM CEST

EFE

Aleksander ceferin, UEFA president, welcomed Manchester City’s resignation from the Super League and “welcomed him back to the European football family” through a statement from the body.

“I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family.”says Ceferin.

“They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices – especially those of their fans – who have explained the vital benefits that the current system has for all of European football, from the final of the Champions League, which is a worldwide success, to the first training session of a young player in a grassroots club “, he adds.

“As I said in the UEFA Congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake, but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision,” says Ceferin.

“City are a true asset to football and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for European football“, underlined the president of UEFA.