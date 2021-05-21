Ceferin announces changes in the regulations on financial ‘Fair Play’

05/21/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

EFE

The president of the UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, I consider that the regulations on financial Fair Play “will have to be adapted and updated” given the financial reality that the pandemic has left and the organism’s commitment to sustainability in this matter.

“We are operating in a new financial reality and it is clear that our current regulations on Financial Fair Play will have to be adapted and updated. Financial sustainability will continue to be our goal and UEFA and European football will work as a team to equip our sport with new rules for a new future, “he said after the publication of this year’s” UEFA European Club Football Overview “report on Friday.

Ceferin stressed that thanks to the Financial Fair Play regulations, for almost a decade, European football can cope with the consequences of the health crisis and defended that “solidarity must prevail and not self-interest”.

“The entire ecosystem of soccer, professional, amateur and youth, has been strongly disturbed by the pandemic. This requires deep cooperation and a coordinated response across the football pyramid. Solidarity, and not self-interest, must prevail and will win the day, “he added.

The president of the UEFA He recalled that in last year’s report he already said that “European football was strong, united, resistant and prepared for new challenges”, although “no one could predict that we would have to face the greatest challenge for football, sport and society in modern times”.

“However, thanks to nearly a decade of financial fair play regulations, before the outbreak European football could hardly have been in better financial shape,” he said.

The report states that “mutual cooperation across the European football model has meant that European top-tier club football has enjoyed an 80% revenue increase between 2010 and 2019“before the pandemic that has had a great impact on the sector.

It also recognizes the sporting and commercial success of UEFA club competitions, as club financial distributions have increased by 160% over the decade.

According to the data in the document, the resumption of competitions after the pandemic saved around € 2 billion in reimbursements for television, but the European professional clubs of the highest category will have a loss of income in the period 2019-21 of € 7.2 billion.