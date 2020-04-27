The Civil Association warns that the effects of the coronavirus can plunge 21 million Mexicans into poverty.

The Espinosa Yglesias Study Center (CEEY) noted that the fiscal measures announced so far by the federal government are insufficient and there is a risk that 21 million Mexicans more are added to poverty as a consequence of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Mexico faces a historical threat. Soon, the effects of the coronavirus They can plunge another 21 million Mexicans into poverty, which means that more than 82 million people in the country will lack the necessary income to achieve a minimum of well-being, “CEEY said in a statement.

Therefore, he announced that together with a group of specialists, he designed a comprehensive economic plan emergency to mitigate the crisis and facilitate a speedy economic recovery.

The economic plan called “Elements of a Comprehensive Plan to address the economic consequences of COVID19”, proposes a scheme of transfers to minimize job loss, the fall in wages and the bankruptcy of companies.

It is suggested to implement a monthly minimum wage, for three months, to the workers who are in the informal sector.

Similarly, it is proposed to make a transfer of a monthly minimum wage, for three months, to the formal companies for each worker affiliated to the IMSS.

In addition, it is proposed to establish a unemployment insurance two monthly minimum wages, for three months, for formal workers who lose their jobs.

CEEY’s proposal also considers make an extraordinary refund 10 thousand pesos in a single exhibition, from Income Tax (ISR), to self-employed workers registered with the Tax Administration System (SAT).

As well as refund health spending in 2015, in relative terms, to address the pressures on the health system stemming from the health emergency and, in particular, allocate immediate resources for care for those requiring hospitalization.

“The fiscal measures announced so far by the federal government do not cover everyone, and those who cover do not do it sufficiently. In particular, They do not cover Mexicans who have already fallen or will fall into unemployment. Nor are companies adequately covered for their support, including their workforce, particularly those that do not have access to credit, “he added.

CEEY’s economic plan was designed in conjunction with economics specialists, finance and social development such as Sandra Aguilar Gómez, Patricia Armendáriz, Mariana Campos, Marcelo Delajara, Gustavo del Ángel Mobarak, Rodolfo de la Torre, Enrique Díaz-Infante, Alfredo Elizondo, Manuel Groenewold, Ursula Heimann, among others.