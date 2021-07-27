CEDX Connects Customers to Colt PrizmNet | News | Connectivity

Colt Technology Services will provide connectivity to Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) through the financial extranet from the telco, Colt PrizmNet.

With this agreement, the multinational will offer connectivity to the new pan-European equity derivatives market from its launch in September 2021.

The deterministic low latency network and superior SLA of Colt PrizmNet ensure connectivity to CEDX can be activated quickly and efficiently for existing and new PrizmNet customers. It will speed up time to market and reduce the risk of slippage and loss of operations for clients looking to access the new market.

Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) connects its customers with Colt.

CEDX will allow clients to trade a variety of European and pan-European equity index possibilities and options on a single exchange, with harmonized contract specifications, and authorized by EuroCCP, Cboe’s pan-European clearinghouse. Based on the successful US trading builds of Cboe, their goal is to make grow the global derivatives market in Europe. In addition, it is designed to provide new opportunities and capabilities for participants to express their views and manage their exposure to capital.

Colt customers can access CEDX from its start date, September 6, 2021

As you comment Matthew Reinholds, Global Sales Director, Capital Markets & Asia Enterprise, Colt: “We are excited to become one of the first connectivity partners to provide clients with access to CEDX. This new market will change the way European equity derivatives are traded, driving higher liquidity on screen, improved prices and a more holistic market structure ”.

“Colt has long been a leading provider of connectivity to the Capital Markets community, and our network is trusted by thousands of customers around the world. We continue to monitor the market and invest in infrastructure to ensure we connect to hubs. key liquidity and we offer the best possible latencies and performance. This announcement is the latest example of this, “adds Reinholds.

From Cboe Europe, Stephen Dorrian, Senior Director and Director of European Market Data, states: “We are pleased to announce that Colt will provide connectivity to CEDX in September, and that its clients will have access to the benefits of a modern, transparent and pan-European equity derivatives market.”