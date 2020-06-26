WWE superstar Cedric Alexander recently visited Twitter and launched an attack on WWE President Vince McMahon while responding to a tweet posted by Murphy. It started when Murphy shared a GIF showing him hitting Alexander’s head with his knee during a fight, with the caption that says “Finish Him,” which is a clear reference to the Mortal Combat game.

Alexander responded to Murphy’s tweet and amusedly called the knee as his “new ending.” He added that it is a VKM special (Vince Kennedy McMahon). Check it out below:

My new finish …… Face to the Knee

Aka VKM Special https://t.co/wI0qdsGlB8 – Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 26, 2020

Vince McMahon gave up on Cedric Alexander a while ago

The fight took place in a recent episode of the WWE Main Event show, and saw Murphy and Austin Theory win a victory over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. About four months ago, reports emerged indicating that Vince McMahon had surrendered to Alexander.

In 2019 Alexander was transferred to WWE RAW and was soon involved in an important story involving Roman Reigns. During the angle, he scored a major victory over reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

After a multi-year season in Ring of Honor, Alexander made his way to WWE and was announced as a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He then became a mainstay on the WWE 205 Live show. Later, Alexander began his quest to win the cruiserweight title, and he eventually managed to win the belt by defeating Mustafa Ali in the WrestleMania 34 pre-show.

After holding the title for 181 days, Cedric lost it to Murphy at Super ShowDown. This was long before Murphy joined the Seth Rollins faction and became a big red brand star. As for Alexander, we hope he will impress Vince McMahon in the near future and have a chance to shine on the big stage again.

