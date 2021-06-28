Cecotec’s first washing machines are a reality: this is the new Bolero DressCode range | Technology

Cecotec has presented Bolero DressCode, its first range of washing machines equipped with the latest technologies for doing laundry. It is made up of a total of 23 models and these are their characteristics and price.

Cecotec appliances have gained great popularity in Spain in recent years, and today the Valencian brand is synonymous with good quality appliances at a very reasonable price. Thanks to this, Cecotec stands up to both benchmark manufacturers and low cost firms.

Now, the Spanish brand known for Conga robot vacuum cleaners and Mambo kitchen robots welcomes a new range of products. We talk about Bolero DressCode, the first range of washing machines from Cecotec which has just landed on the market with prices starting at 269.90 euros.

With this move, the Valencia-based company debuts in the white range of household appliances. At the moment only the washers have been announced, but the manufacturer expects this line to continue to grow in the future with new product categories.

In total there will be 23 models of Cecotec washing machines of different price ranges and with different features, but all of them are characterized by having the latest technologies to do laundry.

Among them, the SteamMax function stands out, capable of sterilizing clothes using a steam bath, a feature especially suitable for completing cold wash cycles. Also worth mentioning is the HygienePro function, which removes dirt from the inside of clothes and has antibacterial effects.

All Cecotec washing machines are equipped with a DiamondCare hex drum, which facilitates movement and takes care of the most delicate garments. And his Inverter Plus brushless digital motor reduces friction, as well as vibration and noise, to increase performance, durability and resistance, reducing energy consumption by up to 33%.

Cecotec Bolero DressCode washers: price and availability

Currently 10 of the 23 washers that will be part of Cecotec’s Bolero DressCode range are available for sale. Here we indicate your name, price and purchase link on the official website: