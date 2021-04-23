Cecotec’s cheapest oil-free fryer is back: it’s on sale for € 44.90 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to buy an oil-free fryer at the best price? Cecotec’s cheapest dietary fryer is on sale again. Take the opportunity and buy it on sale before it sells out again.

The oil-free fryer has become an object of desire for people who take care of their diet. The new fashionable appliance is taking the market by storm, and the cheapest models are the first to sell out.

It is the case of the Cecofry Compact Rapid, Cecotec’s cheapest oil-free fryer, that in recent months it has been impossible to buy it due to lack of stock. Now it is on sale again and you can get it on sale for only 44.90 euros.

Cecofry Compact Rapid It is one of the cheapest air fryers on the market (if not the most), So if you want to buy this appliance and you would not like to spend a lot of money, it is one of the best alternatives that you have at your disposal.

This oil-free dietary fryer has 900W of power and a capacity for approximately 400 grams of potato, to give a measure of real use. In addition, it is considerably cheaper than most alternatives.

This diet fryer is ideal for cooking without fat and eating healthier. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter capacity basket, enough for prepare about 400 grams of potato chips in one go. Therefore, it is indicated for users who do not have to cook many servings, a maximum of two or three.

It has adjustable temperature between 80 and 200 ºC, which can be easily adjusted using one of the wheels on the front. In addition, the housing includes a general table with the right temperature to cook the most common foods, information that will be of great help if it is the first air fryer you have.

It also has a timer of up to 30 minutes, which allows you to set the cooking time so that the appliance turns off once it has finished. Thanks to this, you can forget about the preparation and wait for it to finish without having to review it every moment.

Besides fat-free frying, the Cecofry Compact Rapid also has an oven function. If you want a multifunctional oil-free fryer that offers you more features, Cecotec has another model, the Cecofry 4D Healthy, which can also cook rice, bake pizza and prepare yogurt. It costs more, 129 euros, but it is worth it if you have to cook for more people and want to get more out of the appliance.

