Cecotec Conga 1790 Titanium, analysis and opinion | Technology

Robot vacuum cleaners began to conquer the home years ago hand in hand with iRobot devices. So much so that Roomba is recognizable as a generic of this type of smart appliances.

Cecotec is a Spanish company, based in the Valencian Community, which has the Conga product line of robot vacuum cleaners and covers the entry categories, a mid-range and reaches a premium range already with laser mapping.

East Conga 1790 Titanium It is the one of the higher-end models within the models that does not have laser mapping. In other words, we are in the middle of the entire category of robot vacuum cleaners that can also scrub.

Conga 1790 TitaniumDimensions32.5 x 32.5 x 7.5 cm | 4 KgSuction powerUp to 2,100 pascalsBattery2,600 mAh (Up to 2h40m) Waste tank capacity500 mlMixed tank capacity300ml (water) | 200ml (solid) ConnectivityWiFi n (2.4Ghz band), Alexa and Google Assistant compatibilitySensorsLevel sensor, distance sensor, collision sensorsObject detectionYes, and can upload objects up to 2cmAppConga 1790 (iOS | Android) Content of the boxVacuum cleaner | Solid deposit | Mixed deposit | Silicone brush | Silicone brush and bristles | 2 mops | 4 side brushes | 2 filters | cleaning brush | Charging base | Power adapter | ManualsPrice229 euros

Conga 1790 Titanium analysis content:

Compact design and a large number of accessories and possibilities

When you buy the Conga 1790 Titanium you acquire a box that arrives loaded with accessories in addition to the robot vacuum cleaner itself. The first thing we see is Conga itself, with a glossy black plastic finish.

What comes in the box when we buy a Conga 1790 Titanium? Let’s see a list of the contents of the box:

Conga 1790 Titanium Robot Vacuum Cleaner 500ml solids tank Mixed tank (300ml water and 200ml solid) 2 mops for scrubbing Central silicone brush, special for pets Silicone brush and bristles, special for carpets 2 side brushes + 2 spare side brushes 2 filters HEPA Cleaning brush Charging base Power adapter Manuals

This Conga 1790 Titanium arrives is a fairly small model. It has a circular design measuring 32.5 cm in diameter with a height of 7.5 cm. As for the weight once assembled, it stays at 4 kg.

At the top we have some touch controls on and off, for Wi-Fi setup and to return to the charging base. Shock and proximity sensors are located on the sides.

At the bottom we see two large wheels with a rubber finish that allow a good grip on any surface.

Have two side brushes that have three blades and rotate pushing towards the part of the central brush.

We have found interesting the design of those small brushes that have small bristles that prevent the accumulation of dirt or the winding of threads on their axis.

As for the central brush, in our case we have used both, but most of the time we have decided on the model with bristles since we have rugs at home.

The dirt deposits are large and they will allow several uses until the solid tank is full. However, the mixed one will require emptying almost after each use, since the space available for dirt is only 200 ml. The remaining volume is used for water filling and scrubbing.

With this mixed deposit we will have to stick one of the mops, which is the one that ends up soaking and the one that scrubs the surface. We want to record that Cecotec makes it clear in the manual that this deposit should not be left in place while loading.

The charging base is made of plastic and is very light, for assembly we recommend the use of double-sided tape to prevent it from moving when the Conga 1790 Titanium is recharged.

Complies in aspiration for day to day and good scrubbing system

This robot vacuum cleaner is a model that, as we say, falls squarely in the mid-range around 200 euros. It is not the most powerful model in the Cecotec family in that price range.

La Conga 1890 It is a noticeably more powerful model and comes with a remote control, perfect for less technological users. However the model Conga 1790 Titanium offers a suction power of up to 2,100pa. That power is achieved, yes, in Turbo mode.

This vacuum cleaner has three suction powers: Eco, Normal and Turbo, the first being the quietest and least powerful. In Turbo mode the vacuum cleaner generates a noise of 64dB which is in the average for this type of robot vacuum cleaner.

The Conga 1790 Titanium has a system that detects the type of floor it is vacuuming and directly activates the Turbo mode when it detects a carpet.

In our opinion, we have a cat at home in a house of 75 square meters, the autonomy is more than enough so that it can get to vacuum the house in Turbo mode at once without going through the charging base. In fact, the difference in aspiration is noticeable compared to the normal mode.

Regarding the suction operation has 6 modes: Auto, Random, Borders, Spot mode, Room, return home and Manual (you can control it from the app).

Based on our experience with other models we miss an extra power of aspiration since it arrives just in Turbo mode, for example, to be able to collect the sand pebbles that the cat can remove from the sandbox.

Cecotec has baptized as iTech SmartGyro 3.0 integrated navigation technology. Although we start from a technology that alternates between the different modes as the robot encounters obstacles, we are behind laser mapping technologies.

In case of running out of battery while it works, it returns to the base to charge and resumes cleaning when it has already charged.

It is in short, a bouncing and spinning vacuum cleaner at home with a certain intelligence. Of course, in our case we have a coffee table, with a lower height of about 8 centimeters on a carpet and the vacuum cleaner has ever gotten stuck under it. But, in general, the operation has been correct and in the line of robots of the competition.

If we connect the mixed tank we can access another additional mode, intensive scrubbing. In this mode the vacuum cleaner varies the level of water we want between three levels. This way is very interesting since in the same pass, we vacuum and scrub the rooms of the house.

If you have pets it is an interesting way since what the robot itself does not vacuum, stays in the scrubbing mop so cleaning is much more complete.

In this scrubbing mode, yes, we will not have a large capacity for the sucked dirt. Nor should we let the vacuum cleaner stay on the base with the water tank, according to the Cecotec manual.

Mobile app and smart home integration

This smart robot has no controller, so it only can be controlled by the power button on the robot itself or from the Conga 1790 mobile application (available for iOS and Android).

Once we install the application on the mobile invites us to connect to a 2.4 GHz network (the robot does not support 5 GHz networks). After registering in the application with email and password, it guides us to add the vacuum cleaner.

We want to make a parenthesis to note that many companies offer the option of creating a 2.4 GHz / 5GHz network with the same SSID name in the router and the application did not allow us to register the vacuum cleaner since our mobile was connected to the network 5GHz, although we know perfectly well that there is also the 2.4 GHz network with which this robot is compatible.

We just have to press and hold the Wi-Fi touch button for a few seconds and the application detects the Conga. It is a simple process that you only have to do the first time.

The application is very simple in aesthetics, it has a strip in the form of a menu Control, Schedule, Activity and Profile.

It also shows us in the central part a map about last cleaning, it is not as accurate as the maps you get with laser systems, and also the battery charge level and the option to locate the vacuum cleaner.

In the first menu you have a button to clean / stop and you have three extra buttons in which you can choose the vacuum mode, another the power and another to return to the charging base.

The second menu allows you schedule cleaning choosing the type of vacuuming / scrubbing, time and day and the possibility of repeating it, like who sets a mobile alarm.

In the third menu is a compilation of the last uses of the unit, with the sucked surface and the time used while the fourth menu covers our profile on the platform allowing us to see the details of our Conga and even being able to update its firmware and see the status of its different components.

As we see, It is a correct application and it offers what we need to be able to use all the functionalities of the Conga 1790 Titanium.

To close this point we just want to make it clear that there is some integration with voice assistants. In particular we talk about Google Assistant and Alexa. With a certain integration we mean that we can start the aspiration, stop it and send the aspirator loudly to the base.

If you do not want to spend more than 200 euros, you are surely facing a great option

First of all we have to comment that we are facing a model that can work on any surface, carpets included, in fact if it detects one, the Turbo mode starts to work.

This Conga 1790 Titanium robot vacuum cleaner has an autonomy of up to 160 minutes and, as we have commented previously, he is not going to leave the cleaning task half done since when it is with low battery it returns to the base and then resumes cleaning where it left off.

This vacuum is a three-in-one as it can vacuum, mop and scrub all at once And to that we must add the versatility of the two main brushes and the ease of use from the app.

However, it is a few steps behind in vacuuming power than some of the robot vacuum cleaners in that price range. For comparison, the most powerful Cecotec model reaches up to 10,000 Pa.

As we see we are facing a inexpensive smart robot vacuum cleaner and an option to consider for around 200 euros if we do not care that it does not have a remote control or not being able to set virtual or magnetic limits.