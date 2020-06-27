In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Electric scooters are becoming fashionable again because in this new normality of traveling by mass public transport may not convince many people. So these scooters are perfect companions to move around the city.

The electric scooter Cecotec Bongo Serie A You can now buy at AlIExpress Plaza at one of its best historical prices. It is not that it is below 300 euros, but that it is only 289 € with free shipping from Spain.

Electric scooter with removable battery and 700W motor. It is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 25 km / h and offers a range of up to 20 kilometers with its battery.

This rigid scooter from Cecotec offers perfect characteristics for all people who want to move around their city, from point A to point B, without touching public transport and in a clean and ecological way.

It has a 700 W motor, a 6400mAh battery and it offers a range of 25 kilometers. With this motor of up to 700 W you will not have problems climbing hills or increasing speed. In addition, the maximum speed is 25 km / h, more than enough to move quickly around your city.

This Cecotec Bongo weighs about 13 kilos and is foldable. You can keep it in the trunk or upload it to your home or office. Also its battery is removableIn this way you can have several to increase its autonomy or charge it whenever you want.

The most advanced Xiaomi electric scooter available in Spain and at the best price. It has 45 km of autonomy and approximately 25 km / h of maximum speed.

If you want to move around your city quickly, cleanly and above all without having to get on public transport for long journeys, andThis Cecotec electric scooter is perfect for your needs.

Now you can take this Bongo Serie A for only € 289 with free shipping and delivery from Spain. In comparison, this same scooter costs € 299 on Amazon. If you want the version with Bluetooth that allows you to use an application to know all the details of the scooter, it is also available for € 329. On Amazon it is € 412.

AliExpress Plaza offers buyer protection that returns your money if your order does not arrive as expected. You also have national returns for the first 15 days from when you receive the package.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.