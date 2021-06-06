Cecilia Santiago is consecrated cup champion in Dutch football with PSV Women

The Mexican goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago, entered the history books by becoming champion of the Cup from Holland with the PSV Eindhoven team, the first women’s team title in its history.

One more Mexican who leaves her mark on PSV “, wrote the official website of the PSV club.

The Farmers’ team defeated the ADO Den Haag team in the grand final with a final score of 1 goal by 0, where the Mexican goalkeeper saw no action as she remained on the bench for 90 minutes.

The official website of the Mexican National Team congratulated Cecilia Santiago for this great achievement in European football, so the Dutch team did the same in her account, highlighting that the goalkeeper is another Mexican who leaves her mark on the club.

