Cecilia Santiago emotionally says goodbye to the Old Continent after being champion with PSV

The Mexican archer, Cecilia Santiago put an end to his career in the Old Continent and said goodbye to the PSV Eindhoven, after two years in the League of the Netherlands and did so by becoming champion of the Women’s Cup.

“Today is the time to say goodbye to this incredible club that gave me a great opportunity and opened its doors for me to grow as a person and as an athlete. Unique experiences that soccer gives you, “said the Mexican on her Instagram

The Aztec goalkeeper thanked the entire board and her teammates and assured that the most beautiful thing was having won the Cup to end her cycle with PSV.

“Happy to be able to close this process by making history by winning the first championship cup for the club. Thank you PSV for loving the Mexican women and making me the first in the women’s team. Today this chapter has ended. I am deeply grateful, with the country, with the people, with the club and with life for having lived this opportunity ”, he concluded.

