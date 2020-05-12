COVID-19, she gave negative to two tests that were carried out to rule out the disease, so her daughter announced it Claudia González Romo Edelman, who elaborated that his mother is now recovering from the coma to which she was induced. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Mexico, (Notimex) .- The Mexican actress Cecilia Romo, who for several weeks was reported in serious condition as a result of the COVID-19, she gave negative to two tests that were carried out to rule out the disease, so her daughter announced it Claudia González Romo Edelman, who elaborated that his mother is now recovering from the coma to which she was induced.

In his message, Edelman acknowledged the work of the doctors who are in charge of his mother, and thanked his family, friends, as well as the art and media that have been concerned and pending the state of health of his mother.

