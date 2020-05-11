Actress Cecilia Romo, who for weeks remained serious due to COVID-19, is recovering from the coma to which she was induced.

Mexican actress Cecilia Romo, who for several weeks reported in Serious condition following the COVID-19negative two tests that were performed to rule out the condition.

This was made known by his daughter, Claudia González Romo Edelman, who elaborated that his mother is now recovering from the coma to which she was induced.

“Cecilia Romo continues to improve and no longer has COVID-19. It has already been negative twice in the tests, that is, it has already won the battle against the coronavirus. Thank you for your prayers, messages and positive thoughts. They are working! ”, Shared the actress’s daughter, where she added several photographs next to her mother.

“My mom is recovering more day by day and gradually awakening from the induced coma where it is. It’s already moving handyman, trying to open the eyes. Help me to pray for her and send her messages so that she will wake up soon and wake up strong. Ceci still in intensive care and they are doing intermittent ventilation so that she can breathe again on her own, ”added Claudia, who defined her mother’s process as a miracle.

Claudia recognized the work of doctors who are in charge of his mother, and thanked his family, friends, as well as the artistic medium and media who have been concerned and aware of their mother’s health.

“Thank you for your messages, prayers and support. I share with you a wonderful expression of affection that touched the whole family and I am sure that Mom too. Wake up strong. Wake up soon Ceci Romo! ”, Ended the daughter of the actress of titles like ‘Silvia Pinal’, ‘In front of you’ and ‘Prófugas del Destino’, to whom several friends dedicated an adapted version of the song ‘Hello, Dolly! ‘, belonging to the eponymous musical work by Jerry Herman.

With information from Notimex