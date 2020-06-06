The Mexican actress Cecilia Romo, managed to communicate with her family from the intensive care area of ​​the hospital where she remains hospitalized, all this through a video call, she also managed to pronounce some words, after being unable to speak due to the aftermath that she left in her , COVID-19, as explained by her daughter Claudia Edelman.

The daughter of the actress, expressed in an interview with Notimex, her enthusiasm for having seen her mother after a long time of not being able to: “Today I saw her for the first time, the doctors made a video call for me, I saw her and she he’s trying to speak, he managed to tell me two or three sentences, “he said.

“He said he loves me; ‘you don’t know how much I love you’, he said; he also said that he wants to leave the hospital now; ‘I want to get out of here’, and he kissed me with his hand,” he said with a broken voice. .

Despite her joy at being reunited with Romo, she declared that the disease has left visible havoc on her: “COVID ate my mother, it is the first time I have seen her and she was so happy to be able to see her, but it is so strong to see her, she she looks so tired, weak, she has been in the hospital for 63 days, she continues to fight, but she is tired. ”

“It has seven connections, seven tubes, they managed to disconnect it from one by removing the gallbladder and you have to ask that it gradually have the strength so that they can continue disconnecting it,” he added.

Finally, he shared with Notimex: “The last operation went well, she is fighting anemia and is recovering from the gallbladder, but today that I saw her, I felt the need to ask people to join in prayer, because it is as if three trains would have run her at the same time. ”

“She is going to need strength to regain her movement and speech, this disease is terrible, although my mom is very strong, you have to help her with blood and with prayers so that ideally in two weeks she can get out of intensive care,” added Claudia Romo to conclude .

