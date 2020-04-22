Cecilia Romo is serious due to the horrible virus that plagues the world | INSTAGRAM

Claudia González, daughter of Cecilia Romo, spoke exclusively with the media, where she shared details about the actress’ state of health, revealed that she saw the need to be sedated because she is very weak and in poor health.

“Because of this virus, as it is so capricious, so aggressive, it caused a precipitous fall that led her not only to intensive therapy and to being intubated, but now she is asleep, she is sedated, she is almost paralyzed to achieve that the body uses the least energy possible and can recover his lungs, “said the daughter of the Mexican actress.

Claudia, who is the special adviser to the United Nations and the We Are All Human Foundation, tried to get Remdesivir, a medicine that has been applied to some patients with this condition and has improved markedly, however because it is still it is not commercialized and it is in an experimental phase it was not possible.

He also said that for the moment his mother is being treated with plasma transfusions, for which several donors have already requested. “… Well, it is working very well in the United States, they are made through blood donated by people who have recovered, who have the same blood type as the patient and it is almost like a vaccine,” he said.

Claudia asks people not to lose faith, as well as send positive thoughts to whoever gave life to the Mother Superior in Cadenas de Amargura.

“Think that my mother is a strong woman, that she can fight the virus and heal her lungs; Let them think that it will succeed. I am convinced that if my mom is able to survive, anyone will be able to be an example and symbol of the fight against this virus that steals my mom minute by minute. ” She commented full of faith and hope.

It should be noted that Caludia González, currently lives in New York, so she has not been able to travel to Mexico to be closer to her mother since at the moment everything has to be remotely, until now. So Cecilia is in total despair since it is impossible for her to travel from New York to Mexico to be next to her mother.

Let’s also remember that a few days ago the actress suffered a relapse in her health, which was what caused her to be intervened by intensive care physicians, a situation that apparently and unfortunately has not had much improvement.

