Mexican actress Cecilia Romo continues to recover after 58 days in a Mexico City hospital, after contracting COVID-19, a virus that she is no longer a carrier, however, she remains in intensive care in a fight against the consequences of the illness.

Claudia Edelman, Romo’s daughter, explained the details of her mother’s state of health, in an interview with Notimex: “My mom is doubly negative for the coronavirus, they did the blood test and then another one directly to the lung, what happens is that He is dealing with the aftermath of the virus, which is so aggressive that it attacked the kidneys, gallbladder, and skin. ”

“With all these sequelae, among the interhospital bacteria, things that he has taken, he has infected ulcers on his back after sitting for so long, so all this has caused my mom to lose a lot of blood and she has anemia,” he added.

She also took the opportunity to summon fans and people close to the actress to contribute to her recovery: “What we need now are O + blood donors to help my mother cross the finish line, to strengthen herself to fight anemia, so we are asking for blood donors at the Médica Sur hospital, between 18 and 68 years old, healthy and fasting, “he said.

Despite the ravages that the virus left on Cecilia Romo, her daughter expressed surprise at the drastic improvement in her mother’s health: “This is a miracle, my mother is doing better emotionally, at the laboratory level, in every sense there is progress, ”he noted.

“They removed the tracheostomy, they removed the trachea and they left a hole with more oxygen pressure, so today she was able to breathe for two hours without any support, by herself and literally that is a miracle, in my first reports I said that the lungs of My mom was a honeycomb and now she is breathing alone, “she added.

However, the actress is still not out of the woods: “The doctor wants to be sure that mom is strong to get her out of intensive care, but the doctors are very amazed, excited and very happy, they say that my mom is in a good mood, to wink at them and they enjoy that line of progress, ”Edelman told Notimex.

In the same way, he expressed the teachings that his mother has left them about the situation: “We have all learned enormous lessons in my family of strength, of not lowering our hands, which means clinging to life and wanting to live; we want Everyone join us in our joy of thanking life for allowing me to have my mother and for helping us with her prayers. “

“I am the happiest woman in the world to have her as a mother. If I had her in front of me, I would say thank you for fighting so hard, being so strong, and we will all hug each other while we are alive,” she said and finally reiterated, “We need blood donors to help my mom to cross the finish line. “

