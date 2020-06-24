Cecilia Romo defeats the virus and will be discharged, her daughter reveals her state of health | Instagram

After 85 days of hospitalization, Ceci Romo will finally leave the hospital.

Due to your response positive Faced with the medications, the doctors have decided to discharge her from intensive care and allow the family of the actress to continue your recovery at home.

This is how Romo’s daughter shared it, Claudia, who advanced that it is possible that this Weekend can be reunited with his mom.

Ceci is phenomenal, eager to go out, she can move her hands, she is regaining muscle strength, every time I speak to her she is very aware that we will get her out of the hospital, she is very happy, she has even started eating food.

The tracheostomy has already been removed, of the six cables that were left, only five remain, they hope that in the next few days they will remove the catheters and there is the possibility that little by little we will be removing the gastrointestinal supply, « Claudia said in an interview.

We all had tears when yesterday the nephrologist sent us a photo of Ceci Romo where she gives us a smile from her intensive care bed – as proof of her joy at being alive and returning soon.

During your stay at the hospital, where the Covid-19, faced three hemorrhages lungs, bacteria and anemia; everything was controlled thanks to the 100 blood donors who helped the actress.

What we have reflected on is why? How did my mom manage to overcome all this? Then surely she has not finished everything she has to do, she has something to finish, an important function or mission and what we have thought is that She wants to teach us to be strong, to continue fighting, not to lower our hands, « he said.

Your recovery must be careful since, as indicated Claudia any bacterium It can be fatal.

blunt, who participated in Silvia Pinal, In front of you needs to recover the 30 kilos that lost.

For the moment, Claudia he put up a rented house near the hospital to receive his mother.