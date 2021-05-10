Cecilia Galliano steals sighs by posing in a daring swimsuit

The Argentine model and driver, Cecilia Galliano, He surprised his two million followers with his most recent photo on social networks, in which he showed his natural beauty.

Galliano, who stood out for his participation in several soap operas and in conducting Telehit Y televised sports, posed with a swimsuit and a black shirt, showing off his silhouette in front of the mirror.

However, what is remarkable is the message he left next to the photo, sending a message to those people who do not feel safe with their body, which is why the publication has generated about 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

“Good morning …. today I woke up stronger than yesterday, more determined to enjoy every minute of my life to respect others but more to Me … today I woke up Like this without makeup, disheveled and I like it .. a little more crazy than yesterday but more aware of what I love and what I don’t! I just want to say thank you for loving me as I am! Nice Sunday !!!!! “