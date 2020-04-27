Cecilia Galliano, branded as Ardida and Poisonous for controversial comment to Angelique Boyer | Instagram

The driver Cecilia Galliano was crossed out as “Ardida y Vennosa” after an alleged comment addressed to Angelique Boyer, they assure.

Well they say that in social networks nothing remains hidden, and a past interview in which I was a guest Cecilia Galliano to the program “Today“he was remembered accompanied by several criticisms of the also host.

According to netizens, Galliano left he can’t see his ex-wife’s wife even in painting Sebastián Rulli.

Everything derived after a comment made by Argentina in which they assure humiliated AngeliqueAccording to users, they assured that it still does not exceed that they have left it for the actress of French nationality.

You may be interested Cecilia Galliano mocks the poor and social networks name her Ignorant

After his words, Galliano She was designated as “Ardida y Venenosa” after being questioned about her son’s relationship with her ex-partner Sebastián Rulli and his partner on her morning visit in January 2019, Angelique Boyer.

To what the presenter allegedly commented:

I am happy with everything that does my son good. As I always say, Today be her, tomorrow another girlfriend, the other after, the one who comes … well, treat me well. Like mom when you give up a child, I say, only people who are mom can understand. What you want is to be treated well. “

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The networks claimed that his comment had a different connotation and had been “out of place”.

Furthermore, the driver Andrea Legarreta She wanted to give these statements another meaning, since she pointed out that what Cecilia wanted to imply was that how she felt about the “excellent” relationship that her son had with her ex-husband’s current partner. “However, they assure me that was not the case. what precisely Galliano declared before the cameras.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

He even explained the reasons why you don’t show your child on social media

He assured that she, unlike other artists, has no need, because networks are for her and that the purpose is not to hide it, but to protect her privacy.

However, the critics they did not wait for the driver who they accused of wanting to do less to Angelique for not yet beating his ex-partner.

You can also read Angelique Boyer recreates Teresa’s iconic scene for Tik tok

Of “Hot and poisonous“they did not lower it

Cecilia shows how hot she is when talking like that, but Angelique is beautiful compared to her haha.

At no time does she thank Angelique, old woman today is one, tomorrow at least Sebastian has one, and how many?

He never wants to be wrong but he messes up, hot and envious.

It shows that he does not swallow Angelique, mega poisonous.

From the contemptuous expression, it is seen that she does not overcome that her ex has left her.

.