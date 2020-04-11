The coronavirus has prevented Marco Cecchinato and Massimo Sartori They naturally start their meeting as a team, although the illusion remains in every word the Italian gives off: “It reminded me that Seppi did not win his first title until he turned 27, my age right now. In just one month working together they have changed many of my routines and recovered great feelings, “he said in an interview at the Gazzetta dello Sport. What we hope he is prepared for is to be the father of his first child, something that he will celebrate at the end of next July. “Building a family will be the most beautiful victory for micrrera,” stressed the Palermo, happy for what lies ahead.

.