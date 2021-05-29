Cecchinato-Korda, the final of Parma without Munar

The American Sebastian korda and italian Marco Cecchinato They will play the final of the ATP 250 tournament on clay in Parma after defeating the American in the semifinals, respectively Tommy paul and to spanish Jaume munar.

The Spanish could not access his second final of the season, after which he lost to his compatriot Pablo Carreño in Marbella, falling in the semifinals of the Parma tournament against Italian Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (2), 1-6 and 6-1.

The Mallorcan tennis player, belonging to the Rafael Nadal Academy, could not complete the comeback after falling in a very even first set that was decided in the ‘tie-break’.

In the second, Munar could be seen much more consistent and incisive with his right, which made him clearly win the sleeve 6-1 and equalize the game.

Munar, who had not given a set in the Parma tournament, began to complain of physical problems and had to seek medical assistance, which affected his game in a third set that he clearly lost to Cecchinato 6-1.

After this good performance on the clay of Parma, the Spaniard will have Roland Garros as his next goal. He will debut in Paris this Sunday in the first round against the Australian Jordan thompson, with whom he has never faced

The 20-year-old Korda beat his compatriot Paul 6-3 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.

It will be the second final of his career after losing this season in the Delray Beach tournament to the Pole Hubert Hurkacz.