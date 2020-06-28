He Arsenal qualified for the semifinals of the FA Cup by winning 2-1 on the field of Sheffield United, thanks to a goal in the discount of Dani Ceballos. The Gunners are far from the European squares seven days from the end of the Premier, but Londoners are now only two games away from the Europa League through this cup.

Without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who stayed on the bench, Ivorian Nicolas Pépé gave Arsenal an advantage by transforming a penalty awarded after resorting to VAR. Video arbitration also played an important role, canceling, with reason, two goals for offside to the locals.

Sheffield, struggling since the resumption of the championship, had deserved something more, since goalkeeper Dean Henderson almost accidentally tied with a punt pushed by the wind and Chris Basham missed a very clear opportunity, having caused the penalty in the first period.

A umpteenth defensive error this season for the Gunners seemed to do justice when, after a long throw-in by Sheffield United, Sead Kolasinac He cleared the body of his teammate Shkodran Mustafi and the ball appeared to David McGoldrick on a layup, which tied.

Emiliano Martínez, the German substitute for German Bernd Leno in Arsenal’s goal, later saved the Gunners with a good save, after a low shot by Billy Sharp. And it was finally the midfielder on loan from Real Madrid, Ceballos, whom the Blades’ defense released, the one who He avoided his team’s 30-minute overtime by finishing off Arsenal’s win from close range. The Andalusian was made inside the area with a ball that had shorted the rival defense and scored a cross shot.