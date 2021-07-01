Ceballos, Asensio, Pedri and five more of the absolute lead the list of Spain for Tokyo 2020

The Spanish U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, has given the list of players who will attend the Tokyo Olympics. The 18 chosen will meet this Wednesday June 30 in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino and Marco Asensio They have been the over 23 years chosen by the coach and lead the call for the Spanish team for Tokyo 2020. Finally, as expected, Sergio Ramos has been left out of this list.

In total there are 22 footballers that Luis de la Fuente has called. The coach has summoned four footballers to train. Those players will also travel to Tokyo with the team and would be included in the roster in the event of a loss due to injury or coronavirus. Unless there is a setback, these players will not be able to compete and will have to follow the participation of their teammates from the stands.

Thus, the Spanish team returns to an Olympics after staying out of Rio 2016. Spain arrives in Tokyo with a large part of the team that was proclaimed European Under-21 champion in 2019, where they beat Germany in the final (2-1). Some of those players are contesting the European Championship under Luis Enrique, who qualified for the quarterfinals on Monday after beating Croatia in the round of 16. It also has some of the members of the team that played the last European of the category in Slovenia.

Luis de la Fuente’s pupils They will be concentrated from this Wednesday June 30 in Las Rozas, before traveling to Benidorm where they will prepare for the Games. On Tuesday, July 13, they will head to the Japanese town of Kobe. A few days later there will be a friendly against Japan, and on Sunday 18 they will travel to Sapporo, where they will play their first matches in the Olympic event. Spain is in Group C and will debut on July 22 against African champions Egypt, three days later they will face Australia and ultimately will face Argentina on July 28 in Saitama.

CALL FOR SPANISH SELECTION FOR TOKYO 2020

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic), Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) and Álex Domínguez (Las Palmas).

Defenses: Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Jesús Vallejo (Granada), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Óscar Gil (Espanyol), Juan Miranda (Betis).

Midfielders: Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Jon Moncayola (Osasuna), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Pedri (Barcelona).

Forwards: Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton), Javi Puado (Espanyol).