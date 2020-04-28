The ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil 20” and ex-player Hadson Nery played for Corinthians, Paysandu, Remo, and in clubs outside the country, as in União de Leiria, in Portugal, but he was very close to wearing the shirt of a carioca giant. In 2011, after a remarkable season in the south of the country, he even went to Rio de Janeiro, but he did not agree with the club.

– I did a good season for Brasil de Pelotas and Vasco was interested. At the time, Marcio Careca, who was Vasco’s left-back, was being traded out. They needed to replace with another left-back. That’s when they came in with me. I got to travel to Rio and I went to São Januário – remembered the third eliminated from the reality show of “Globo”, which ended:

– Only his transaction (Marcio Careca) did not materialize. So they couldn’t have another left-back in the squad. I ended up going somewhere else, if I’m not mistaken for Turkey – he said.

Hadson was trained by Jorge Jesus when he worked in Portugal (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

According to some transfer data, such as “Transfermarkt”, Hadson went to Paysandu in 2011 and then to Tuna Luso, another team from his home state, Pará. On the other hand, after being loaned to Guarani in 2010, former full-back Marcio Careca was in the historic Copa do Brasil campaign.

After beating Coritiba in São Januário, Vasco lost 3-2 at Couto Pereira, but secured the champion belt and the place in the following year’s Libertadores. The team of Fernando Prass, Dedé, Felipe, Diego Souza and Eder Luis

finished in second position in the Brazilian Championship that year.

“Hadybala”, as he became known at the house, also wore the shirts of Paraná, Pinheirense-PA, Brazil of Pelotas, Tuna Luso, Boa Vista-RJ and América-SP. Outside the country, he also played in Ukraine and Uruguay. He retired in 2014, at Bragantino-PA. For Hadson Nery, it would be a dream to perform with the Cross of Malta on his chest.

With Juninho, Vasco squad shone in 2011 (Reproduction)

– I was a little sad that the negotiation did not happen, however, as I was coming from a good season, I had several proposals. But, I wanted to play for Vasco, you know? It was coming from a good season. So there was no time to be very sad. For me, it would be a dream to play for a big team in Rio de Janeiro.

Although the ex-left back played with Timão’s shirt, he remembered that he was very young at the time. So it might be ideal to return to a Serie A club in a year with so many expectations for titles, he said.

