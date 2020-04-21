FORTALEZA – Ceará was unable to clear the waiting list for Intensive Care Units (ICU) in hospitals that care exclusively infected with covid-19. In a note, the State Health Secretariat informs that, “at this moment there is a complete occupation of the ICU beds”. The folder also states that “36 more ICU beds must be activated” Wednesday, 22

On Sunday, 19, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) informed, through social networks, that the State acquired 35 new respirators to equip the beds of Leonardo da Vinci Hospital, one of the units reactivated by the state government to treat patients with coronavirus.

Ceará had already reached the maximum capacity of the ICUs last week. As of Friday, 17, all 260 ICU beds were occupied by patients infected with the disease and another 38 waiting for an intensive care bed.

This Monday, the 20th, the Hospital de Campanha at the Presidente Vargas Stadium will operate with a total of 102 beds for the care of patients with the coronavirus coming from other health units. The structure, which would only be opened on Monday, started to receive patients on Saturday, 18, when it was inaugurated.

So far, Ceará confirms 3,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 192 deaths. In Fortaleza, 2,833 people are infected and 157 deaths. Santana decided to extend the decree of social isolation for another 15 days throughout Ceará, with even stricter measures to establishments considered essential, such as banks, pharmacies and supermarkets.

Among the recommendations, is the mandatory use of masks by all employees of these establishments, in addition to more strict rules to avoid agglomerations. The measure, which has been in force since March 19, continues until May 5.

