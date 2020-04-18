FORTALEZA – During a press conference this Saturday, 18, the mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio, and the municipal health secretary, Joana Maciel, formalized the delivery of the Presidente Vargas Emergency Hospital. Initially, the unit will offer 204 infirmary beds and 10 Intensive Care Units (ICUs), but it is already projected to expand to 336 beds by the end of May. “We already realized the need to add new beds. We thought we would use it a little later, but the contamination curve has already shown signs that we will need it soon,” said the mayor.

The work cost the municipality’s coffers about R $ 4 million. The structure has an entrance and exit access, separately, prioritizing the disinfection of the professionals who will attend the unit. The first pavilion, delivered before the scheduled date, which would be Monday, the 20th, already has 51 beds, with 10 ICUs, and is ready to receive patients who are in the UPAs in the capital, awaiting admission. According to secretary Joana Maciel, there are 40 patients waiting for these beds. “Their transportation will be our responsibility, Samu’s vans are prepared for this, but we will still assess what the situation is for each of these patients, so we don’t know how many will be the first to arrive,” he explained.

As for the ICU beds, both the secretary and the mayor reinforce that the main challenge, at this moment, is the acquisition of respirators. The head of Health explained that the expectation is to receive 100 new respirators by Friday, the 24th. “But I would like to emphasize that we want to give priority to IJF 2 (Instituto Doutor José Frota 2) for Intensive Care Units. The intention is to structure the field hospital with respirators is designed to assist patients who are in a stable clinical condition, but who have an eventual worsening and need this equipment “.

The governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana, had also expressed concern about purchasing the equipment. During one of his pronouncements on the internet, he said that the state was waiting for equipment from China to arrive, but that it was having difficulties negotiating. The news is that, this Friday, the 17th, the State received 20 ICUs to reinforce the health units. I am grateful to the federal government for sending it “, Santana published.

Robot Janira

The Presidente Vargas Campaign Hospital also offers a robot, named Janira, so that patients and family members can keep in touch during hospitalization, as visits are not allowed. “At the moment we only have one robot, but we want four, one for each pavilion”, said Joana. In addition to the new hospital, Fortaleza has two more health units equipped exclusively to care for patients with covid-19, Leonardo da Vinci and Batista hospitals, which already have 100% of their ICU beds occupied.

Still during the press conference, the secretary reinforced the request for social isolation and said that this awareness of the population is what has helped the authorities in an attempt to prevent the spread of the contamination curve of the new coronavirus. The fear is that the health system will collapse and fail to care for all patients who need special care.

