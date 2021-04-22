Ceará beats Wilstermann in a duel with Colombian scorers

04/22/2021 at 2:47 AM CEST

EFE / Sao Paulo

The Ceara The Brazilian, with a goal and assistance from the Colombian winger Stiven Mendoza, debuted this Wednesday in the Copa Sudamericana with a 3-1 win over Jorge Wilstermann Bolivian, who showed his bad moment of form. Even so, the Bolivian team reduced the difference through the Colombian Humberto Osorio.

The team led by Guto Ferreira resolved the match in just eight minutes of the first half, with goals at the wheel Pedro Naressi and the attacker Mendoza, who has emerged as one of the best players in Ceará at the start of the 2021 season. Wilstermann, third to last in the Bolivian championship, in one of their worst campaign starts in recent years, cut distances, also from a penalty, to through Osorio, in the 54th minute. However, the Brazilian midfielder Vineyard he sentenced for Ceará in the 82nd minute when a counterattack from Mendoza ended.

The victory allows the Brazilian team to add the first three points and become provisional leader of group C, which is completed by the Argentine Arsenal and Bolivian Bolívar. On the contrary, the stumble at the Arena Castelao in Fortaleza leaves Bolivian coach Mauricio Soria on the ropes, who had already reached this highly questioned commitment.

The expectation in Fortaleza was maximum, because Ceará had not participated in a Conmebol tournament for a decade. The first minutes were quite dynamic, with both teams looking for the goal, something strange for a premiere in an international competition. Even the Bolivian team started with some predisposition to scratch some point, although the Brazilians quickly took control of the game. They only needed to turn their dominance into goals. Vina and Felipe Vizeu, the latter on loan from Italian Udinese until next June, were close to doing so. However, it was midfielder Pedro Naressi who opened the can in the 29th minute, after finishing a collective play cooked over a slow fire.

The blow brought the aviator team down, which shortly afterwards committed a penalty on lateral Bruno Pacheco. The Wilster players didn’t even protest. Mendoza did not miss from eleven meters and widened differences in the 37th minute. And, were it not for Banegas’ interventions, Mauricio Soria’s team could have gone to rest with a more bulky result.

However, he would return to get into the game as soon as the second half began thanks to a penalty from Mendoza on the Argentine Pato Rodríguez that Osorio converted. From there, the forces were equalized, but Ceará was more effective and put the final 3-1 through Vina. Dream debut for the Brazilians against Jorge Wilstermann who returns to Bolivia with more doubts.