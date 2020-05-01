O Ceara it’s more of a club Brazilian Championship Serie A which agreed to reduce the salary of professional players, due to the financial suffocation caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The measure was based on Provisional Measure (MP) 936.

According to Diário do Nordeste, Vovô’s board intends to save R $ 700 thousand by reducing the salaries of athletes, technical commission and employees by 25%. Today, the payroll of Alvinegro Ceará is valued at R $ 3.5 million, the highest in the club’s history.

The midfielder Charles had already anticipated that the entire squad of players would be willing to accept the salary reduction.

“To keep the club up to date I had to give up something. We are living in a pandemic that never happened, a long time stopped, so we are helping the club in this very difficult moment. We know that some sponsors end up being cut, and we reached a consensus in favor of Ceará, “he said.

Vovô is the 16th club in the first division of the Brasileirão to implement the measure.

Check out the first agreement between Ceará and players:

April payments for the month of March will be made: 75% of the salary in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) paid on April 20 and 75% of image rights (75%) will be paid on April 30. The remaining 25% of CLT and Image will be diluted in athletes’ payments starting in July.

In the case of the values ​​of May, referring to the month of April, the distribution is: 75% of the salary at CLT and the holidays paid on May 20 and 75% of the image rights will be paid on 30 of the same month. The detail is that of the remaining 25% of salary in the CLT and image, the athletes gave up 10%. Thus, the remaining 15% will complement the salary starting in July. The amount will be diluted throughout the contract.

