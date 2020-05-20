Madrid, May 20 . .- The Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) and the CCOO union have assessed the Government’s decision to automatically extend for six months the residence and work authorizations of foreign citizens who expire during the state of alarm, although they ask for more steps in relation to the regulation of migrants.

The director of CEAR, Estrella Galán, considers that this automatic extension of the Ministry of Inclusion, which does not require an individual resolution for each of the authorizations in the Immigration Office, is “great news because it avoids the irregularity that has occurred”, but claims that Interior also does it with asylum seekers whose cards have expired during the state of alarm.

“Social NGOs consider that we must go one step further and focus on all people who are in an irregular situation and therefore unprotected during the pandemic; in an exceptional situation there are exceptional measures, such as regularization for exceptional circumstances, that can be applied, “he explains.

The head of CEAR highlights the importance of guaranteeing “the rights of everyone who is in Spanish territory, because their security is also ours.”

CCOO praises “the speed in the response of the new team of the General Directorate of Migrations, after the passivity and inaction of the previous team, which has been able to assume the need for agile and positive action in this regard based on the proposals carried out by the social agents, as well as by the criterion of sensitivity, scope and opportunity in the measures to be developed “.

The union claims to anticipate as soon as possible “political responses to avoid what in the 2008 crisis was called supervening irregularity; that is, foreigners who are legally in Spain and who, as a consequence of the crisis, lose or may lose their legal status” .

With this objective, it proposes to make “the requirements for renewal of authorizations after the alarm period more flexible and avoid situations that are undesirable for all.

CCOO states that “the more than four million foreign people who live in Spain, work, suffer and respond to this health and economic crisis and must be taken into account as soon as they already form a plural and diverse Spanish society along with the rest of the workers and indigenous workers, highlighting the work carried out in crucial sectors “during the pandemic.

.