In the sights of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the “hate office” installed in the Planalto Palace spread throughout the States. The most advanced cells of this ideological group – revealed by Estadão in September last year – keep the digital militancy on fire and operate in Ceará, Paraná, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. In a kind of franchise, each regional nucleus has advisers based in offices of the Chamber of Deputies and in Legislative Assemblies to move pages for the dissemination of fake news and virtual lynching of government opponents.

One of the most structured centers, “Endireita Fortaleza” even has friends in the special advisory office of President Jair Bolsonaro, on the third floor of the Planalto. The cell was not the target of the Federal Police operation last Wednesday, but it came under investigation due to the degree of engagement on social networks and connections with influential government figures.

The founder of “Endireita Fortaleza”, Ceará Guilherme Julian, works in the office of federal deputy Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ), Hélio Negão, and has a commissioned position with a monthly remuneration of R $ 6.1 thousand. Bolsonaro’s faithful squire, the congressman still employs Henrique Rocha, a colleague from Julian in the same cell. In the movement of pages and groups of attacks on regional leaders, Julian and Rocha work in partnership with advisers based in the Assembly’s offices. Cely Duarte and Manuela Melo work for the state deputy Delegado Cavalcante (PSL).

In Planalto, the Ceará cell managed to employ José Matheus Sales Gomes, who created the group’s main Facebook page in Fortaleza seven years ago, “Direita Vive 3.0”. Formerly called Bolsonaro Zuero, the page currently has 620,000 followers. With a salary of R $ 13,600, José Matheus was appointed special advisor to the Presidency in January 2019, after drawing the attention of councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) – son of the president and commander of the “hate office” – by engaging in social networks. Also linked to the Fortaleza organization, Mateus Matos Diniz receives R $ 10.3 thousand per month as commissioner.

The public servant Adriano Duarte, current president of “Endireita Fortaleza”, is married to advisor Cely Duarte. “Our founder (Julian) today is in Brasilia. All the work, the information, the connection of the pages is all with him. It’s like our moderator, do you understand? How is the founder, he is lifelong, so that we maintain our identity of the group, “said Duarte, who is a civil engineer.

In the report, deputy Hélio Lopes denied that his employees have any activity that is not related to the parliamentary mandate, but avoided saying what attributions he gave to Julian and Henrique. Asked how he met the advisors and why he decided to hire them, he did not respond. “I have a crowd there. If you remember what you called it, whether because of that or that …”, he disagreed.

The modus operandi of the Ceará cell is followed by other nuclei of the “hate office”. The operators maintain pages and groups to defend Bolsonaro, promote virtual lynching of local opponents and encourage the violation of the lockdown imposed by the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), as a measure to combat the advancement of the new coronavirus.

In the advertisements launched on the networks to attract interested parties, the group presents conferences on “intelligence strategies and popular pressure for the resumption of power by organized civil society” and also on “professional activism”. He also preaches actions against the families of ex-minister Ciro Gomes and his brother, Senator Cid Gomes (PDT), Bolsonaro’s opponents.

“There is a clear reproduction, in Ceará, of the modus operandi of the hate office installed in the Federal Capital and commanded by one of the children of President Jair Bolsonaro. It is based on the construction and shooting of lying news and in an attempt to destroy reputations and demonize the politics, “Ciro told Estadão.

Bolsonaristas. On the 20th, the movement left the Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups and took to the streets in a motorcade against the state decree that imposed total confinement in the capital of Ceará. The state is the third in number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus, but Bolsonaro’s allies classify the measure adopted by the PT government as “dictatorial”.

In order to break through the isolation, Bolsonarist militants claimed that they were from the “alternative press” and were on the streets to do a report. The excuse did not convince the police and 25 people ended up at the police station. Among those involved in the riot were Cely Duarte and Manuela Melo, the two parliamentary employees. They lend the image to videos, texts and montages that are distributed on a series of pages and groups managed by the movement.

The role of Cely and Manuela, according to Deputy Delegado Cavalcante, who employs them, is to provide him with the service of “advisory on conservatism”. Even though they do not have specific hours in the Assembly, the pair works for hours on end. “We work from Monday to Monday. If I were going to pay the girls overtime, there was no way,” said the deputy.

Another prominent member of the Ceará network with access to the Plateau is Alex Melo, former advisor to Delegado Cavalcante. Between June and November 2019, Melo was on agendas nine times on the third floor of the Planalto, where the “hate office” works. In his profiles, he shows himself circulating in restricted areas of the government headquarters. “More BSB. Contributing to the government and defusing bombs,” wrote Alex as a caption for a selfie taken in front of Congress in October. Wanted, he did not manifest.

The targets of the attacks usually follow the agenda of fried foods and offensives defined by the direction of the federal government. In October, for example, the video shared by Bolsonaro, comparing the Federal Supreme Court to hyenas, went viral. In November, when ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva left prison, the group posted an old video of Dias Toffoli – who now heads the Supreme Court – as if the minister was celebrating the release of the “boss”. More recently it was the turn of Sérgio Moro – the former Justice holder who was a judge of Lava Jato – to become a character in derogatory montages.

Source. The functioning of the bolsonarista network was reported for the first time in a report by Estadão. On February 25, 2017, almost two years before Bolsonaro took office, the report revealed that the political group linked to him, then a PSC federal deputy, was at the forefront of communication and logistics of the riot that stopped the police Of Espírito Santo and brought panic to the population of that state.

To encourage the strike, the organization around Bolsonaro released old images of shootings on the hills of Vitória in WhatsApp groups. On the list of names that led support for the movement were the now federal deputy Captain Assumção (PSB) and the former deputy Carlos Manato, Bolsonaro’s allies in Espírito Santo.

Estadão also registered for the first time the term “hate office” and the functioning of the group. In a report published on September 19 of last year, the newspaper reported that the nucleus led by Carlos Bolsonaro was installed inside Planalto, was responsible for the Presidency’s social networks and adopted a belligerent style in digital media, causing internal discomfort in the government. The performance of the “hate office” is under investigation of the fake news inquiry carried out by the STF, the Fake News CPI in Congress and in the sights of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.