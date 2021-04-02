CE Europe beats Santfeliuenc at home

04/02/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

The Europe won 2-1 at Santfeliuenc this Friday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The CE Europe He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against CP San Cristóbal away from home (0-1) and the other against him Equalizer in their stadium (3-1) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Santfeliuenc lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the CP San Cristóbal. After the result obtained, the locals were placed in first place after the dispute of the duel, while the visitors remained in eighth position at the end of the match.

During the first period of the duel, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half started positively for him CE Europe, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Javi prats a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 49. After this, a new occasion allowed the Barcelona team to increase the score, increasing distances through a goal of Oriole at minute 75. But later the Santfeliuenc cut differences thanks to David’s goal bull on the verge of the end, at 85, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Europe who entered the game were Carlos Cano, Varona and Fode replacing Nolla, Pau Lopez and Albert Marti, while changes in the Santfeliuenc They were Mario, Sani, Ivan Hernandez, Otger and Valero, who entered to replace towers, Adrian bull, Jonathan Collado, Daniel Pena and Orange tree.

The CE Europe occupied the first place in the qualifying table with 44 points, in place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this last match of the season, while the Santfeliuenc it was placed in eighth position with 22 points, instead of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetCE Europe:Sergio, Oriol, Cano, Javi Prats, Guti, Pau López (Varona, min.78), Albert Marti (Fode, min.83), Castell, David Jiménez, Pastells and Nolla (Carlos Cano, min.68)Santfeliuenc:Toni, Boira, Garcia, Alfonso Castellano, Kevin, David Toro, Jonathan Collado (Ivan Hernandez, min. 80), Adrián Toro (Sani, min. 68), Torres (Mario, min. 68), Naranjo (Valero, min. 80) and Daniel Peña (Otger, min. 80)Stadium:Municipal Nou SardenyaGoals:Javi Prats (1-0, min. 49), Oriol (2-0, min. 75) and David Toro (2-1, min. 85)