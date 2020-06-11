The SMS system will be key for 2,000 public officials to track the contacts of patients infected with coronavirus.

As of this Wednesday, all hospitals in Mexico City with suspected Covid-19 patients, as well as people with symptoms or who are positive for coronavirus, are required to discharge themselves, through a text message, at SMS screening system automated from the Capital Health Secretariat, with the aim that health personnel can track their contacts.

Once text messages are received, a group of 2,000 public officials Assigned to Locatel and 911, they will conduct a telephone scan to identify and alert those who had contact with the person who is suspected or tested positive for Covid-19.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that this new obligation has already been published in the Official Gazette and is part of the “Covid-19 Case and Contacts Detection, Protection and Protection Program”, which he presented this Wednesday in a videoconference.

“Two thousand public servants who are at home today are going to be calling these people by telephone and, as far as possible, with the protection of personal data, helping them to inform the people with whom they were in contact so that they know that a person who was close to them has been diagnosed with Covid and that as far as possible they stay at home to avoid leaving, “he announced.

The Program has five components: detection of positive cases and tracking of your contacts; a house-to-house information campaign, a early care protocol for people with morbidities, strengthening of the Locatel and SMS system; and the delivery of medical kits and food support.

For the house-to-house information campaign, a team of 5,000 promoters will be deployed throughout the City to detect suspected coronavirus cases and distribute information about the disease. Currently, 123 brigades have already been deployed in the field.

“The information campaign house by house, are five thousand promoters between the central government and the 16 mayors of Mexico City who are already being trained with a triptych of information to the population and who are going to visit all the houses of Mexico City for the population to know this information, in addition to the information that we are going to put in the City, both on buses and in other areas, on the subway, etc. ”, he indicated.

Those people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 and they are isolated at home, they will be sent a pantry, financial support through vouchers for a thousand pesos and a medical kit that includes a thermometer and a digital oximeter.

With this Program, the Government of Mexico City cut the chain of infections by isolating positive cases and their contacts early.

It also seeks to streamline the application of medical tests and perform 2,700 daily tests of Covid-19 in the 117 health centers of the city.

The results of the medical tests They must be delivered no later than three days.

“We are going to carry out around 2,700 tests a day in 117 Sedesa health centers. I want to say that this is a program that is in coordination with the Government of Mexico, with the Undersecretariat headed by Dr. López-Gatell, we have been in meetings with them and they agree. It’s not a matter of taking tests for taking tests, but very oriented to symptomatic cases and their contacts so that when determining their positivity they can be followed up. Obviously it is not everyone, it is an important part in these 117 health centers, ”he explained.

CDMX has difficulty moving to orange traffic light

Before him epidemiological overview From Mexico City, the Head of Government said that “it is difficult” to travel at the orange light.

“Because of the situation he is in, we consider it difficult to go to the next traffic light but we have to prepare ourselves ”, he affirmed.

Currently, Mexico City continues at a red light because 3,941 deaths from Covid-19 and 32,256 infections are reported, as well as 3,417 hospitalized patients and 1,717 intubated patients.

It will be next Thursday when the Federal Government announces the color of the traffic light that the City has.

Health personnel will have an extra day off

Health personnel who are working in hospitals in Mexico City that serve Covid-19 patients, you will have an extra day of rest.

“We are looking for a scheme, given the intense work that doctors and health workers have at Covid hospitals, we are looking for a scheme where they can have longer rest time. We are seeing it in the different hospitals and the idea is to give them some support, ”reported the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City, Oliva López, explained that the programming has already been carried out so that the health personnel can rest an extra day of those who have planned their shifts, starting next week.