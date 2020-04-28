Starting next Monday, the new unemployment support, aimed at residents of Mexico City, would take action, reported the Secretary of Labor.

The Government of Mexico City offers three unemployment insurance to the population that was fired during the health emergency declared by Covid-19, which is expected to reach 52,500 beneficiaries.

The Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion, Soledad Aragón Martínez, explained that three types of insurance will be granted during the health contingency period: the social program for unemployment insurance that amounts to 2,641 pesos per month; support for unemployment of 1,500 pesos per month; and the emergency support for non-salaried residents of Mexico City in the face of the emergency, also 1,500 pesos, which will only be a one-time payment.

The agency detailed that unemployment insurance will benefit 48 thousand 801 people with more than two thousand pesos monthly for two months.

Of them 29 thousand 582 already receive the support, therefore 19 thousand 219 people will still be able to access this social program ”, reported. Meanwhile, unemployment support plans to benefit 33,333 people also for two months.

Those interested can send their application through the online platform tramites.cdmx.gob.mx/desempleo .

Meanwhile, the emerging support that is aimed at people employed in the informal sector they will only receive 1,500 pesos in a single payment.

“It will benefit four thousand 264 people registered in the STyFE register of non-salaried persons with valid or pending credentials. To access this support, please consult the page trabajo.cdmx.gob.mx/covid19/apoyo-personas-trabajadoras-no-asalariadas “, he detailed.