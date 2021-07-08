CDMX will have online justice; Congress approves amendment to article 35

MEXICO CITY.- In a Special Session, the Congress of Mexico City approved an amendment to Article 35 of the Constitution of Mexico City, which will allow a “progressive transition to the online justice system”.

Thus, online trials, virtual courts and tribunals, electronic files, virtual party officials, videoconferences for the release of hearings, as well as notifications and electronic signature can be held, to streamline the functioning of the judiciary and protect the health of citizens.

The benefits for users and litigants are multiple: from economic savings, speed, transparency, impartiality, reduction of transfer times, to the possibility of making a home office in light of the recommendations of Sana Distancia – due to the pandemic “, the vice coordinator of the PAN bench, Diego Garrido.

The legislator affirmed that the reform means “the materialization of a constitutional right: access to justice, which was paralyzed during the pandemic.”

In this sense, the local deputy of Morena, Nazario Norberto, stated that the pandemic caused that “for more than four months the courts of justice were closed causing paralysis both for the courts, as well as for the lawyers and citizens who have their affairs in jurisdictional instances ”.

#CongresoCDMX approves reforms to article 35 of the Constitution to include “electronic justice” in Mexico City. https://t.co/EMvnYPGuil pic.twitter.com/AKo1hV6ItP – Congress of Mexico City (@Congreso_CdMex) July 7, 2021

And he stated that the reform “implies a new national historical paradigm, as it implements and creates electronic justice, a new reality and normality, with which we can count on virtually, courts, party officials, hearings throughout the procedure and in its online placement case ”.

The reform was approved with 50 votes in favor and zero votes against and will be binding on the Judiciary, the Electoral Tribunal of Mexico City, the Administrative Justice Court and the labor justice system.

