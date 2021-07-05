CDMX will have 16 regional coordinators in 2021

MEXICO CITY.- Mexico City will have 16 regional coordinators of the National Guard At the end of this year, the commander of the first military zone, Brigadier General Eugenio Leonardo López Arellanes, announced during the ceremony in which members of the Ejido El Guarda or Parres, in the mayor’s office of Tlalpan, donated a three-hectare piece of land for the construction of a National Guard barracks.

Brigadier General López Arellanes explained that the National Guard is in a process of consolidation and the goal is to have 266 Regional Coordinations throughout the country and highlighted “From the city government we have received all kinds of support in relation to this project. In a first stage, we have been provided with properties in the mayoralties of Álvaro Obregón, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac and Iztapalapa and, whose construction work began on June 19, today, the mayoralty of Tlalpan is added to this great project. “

The obtaining of another 17 properties is still being managed, which would make a total of 22; In them, it is intended to build facilities for two battalion-level barracks, a housing unit and 19 National Guard Companies, such as the one that will be held here in Parres, which means that, by the end of this year, Mexico City will have 16 Regional Coordinations, he added. .

He stressed that the troops that will be located in the Parres barracks are 120, and pointed out that one of the crimes they will combat will be “clandestine logging that represents a problem of special concern for this Mayor’s Office, the presence of its troops in this area will be of utmost importance to abate this crime permanently and effectively. “

For her part, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that security in Mexico City “has gone, with different difficulties, but improving in general: when we arrived in the city, in 2019, we had days where there were around six, seven, eight homicides a day, an average out of six homicides a month, we closed June this year with 2.5 homicides, that is, a reduction of more than 50 percent in this serious crime. “

And he added that a key element to improve security conditions in the city is coordination with security institutions, in particular the National Guard. He commented that the guard already has a presence in “the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office; and, in the East, in Iztapalapa, in Venustiano Carranza, in Iztacalco, a part of Tláhuac; and, today, it is going to increase its presence right here in the mayor’s office of Tlalpan. “

He recalled that the construction of a Pilares and a Nursery in the Parres ejido is still pending, and explained that they have not been able to build because “there are some issues that have to do with the property; but if not, we are going to do it anyway. resolve because it is part of the commitment we made of the nursery and the PILLARS here in Parres El Guarda “.

In turn, Félix Arturo Medina, head of the Policy and Strategies Unit for Peacebuilding in Federative Entities and Regions, stated that according to data from the Secretariat of the National Public Security System: “in the last 12 months, compared With the 12 months of the previous period, the city has reduced the incidence of crimes by more than 15 thousand; that is, almost 7 percent of what existed in the previous period, progress has been made “.

And he stated that crimes such as homicide or intentional homicide decreased more than 18 percent; kidnapping, more than 64 percent; extortion, in more than 45 percent; robbery at home, 31 percent; vehicle theft, 24 percent.

