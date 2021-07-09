CDMX will continue with a yellow traffic light from July 12 to 18

MEXICO CITY.- From July 12 to 18, Mexico City will remain on a yellow traffic light due to the increase in the number of hospitalizations and infections due to covid-19.

The foregoing was reported by the director general of Digital Government of the ADIP, Edurado Clark, who mentioned that although the rise has not been exponential, it is necessary to continue with health measures to prevent the figures from continuing to increase.

In a press conference, he indicated that until this Friday the hospital occupancy was 26%, having 1,213 people hospitalized, of which 400 are intubated. The total number represents an increase of 350 over the previous week.

He pointed out that according to projections, the most drastic scenario that could occur in this city during this new episode of the pandemic is the occupation of 3,500 beds, which could happen in the month of August if the trend continues.

Regarding positive diagnoses, he mentioned that between 50 and 60 new cases are detected daily and in relation to deaths associated with SARS-CoV-2, he commented that currently the daily average is 23.

He argued that it is proven that vaccination helps prevent serious illness and mentioned that this weekend 64% percent of the population over 18 years of age will have at least one dose and 38% with their complete schedule.

For her part, the Secretary of Health, Oliva López, mentioned that in the case of hospitals in the capital, 30% of patients with Covid-19 who occupy a bed are between 40 and 49 years old; 23% between 30 to 39; 15% from 20 to 29 years old; and 10% of 70 and more.

Meanwhile, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that at the moment it is not possible to close activities, therefore she urged citizens not to lower their guard and continue with sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, hand washing and healthy distance.

