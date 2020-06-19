CDMX will continue at a red light all next week, so commercial activities will continue to be limited.

Mexico City has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An element that we cannot lose sight of are the protocols to follow during this contingency.

Mexico City will remain at a red light, so commercial activities will continue to be limited in the country’s capital, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 contingency.

The measure has been announced by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, which means that the activities that had been announced to start activities will not be able to do so, therefore delaying its operation.

This action seeks to continue decreasing the number of positive cases with COVID-19, at a time when the total number of hospitalized cases has slowly decreased.

Based on figures from the Ministry of Health, the percentage of hospital occupancy is 65 percent, while the COVID-19 positivity percentage is 47 percent.

At the red light the only businesses that can operate are those that offer essential services and products for consumers. The activities that would be reactivated next week would be shops in the historic center of CDMX, street markets, shopping centers and hotels with little capacity.

