The RT-PCR test allows scientists to diagnose the SARS-COV-2 virus and returns results almost instantaneously.

The Government of Mexico City plans to apply for October 110 thousand RT-PCR tests to diagnose Covid-19.

This is an RT-PCR testing project spearheading the Capitalin Health Secretariata and the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (SECTEI) in coordination with the UNAM, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ) and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN).

The RT-PCR test is a nuclear method that detects the presence of genetic material specific to pathogens, such as viruses. Through special markers, which are usually fluorescent dyes, this technique results almost immediately and allows scientists to diagnose the coronavirus-causing SARS-COV-2 virus.

“This project is part of the surveillance and monitoring policy of the epidemic in the city. And the importance of applying this test lies in the fact that is the international test par excellence”Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, head of SECTEI, reported in a statement.

For this project, the Capital Government will invest 65 million of pesos.

In the same statement, David Kershenobich, director of INCMNSZ, explained that the Institute, together with the Government of Mexico City, has performed 28 thousand 434 RT-PCR tests of which, 22 thousand 205 come from Health Centers and 6 thousand 29 are from people who go on their own. The number of positive cases is around 38.9 percent, that is, 11 thousand 84 people.

The RT-PCR test, he explained, is the best diagnostic test available to determine if a person is infected with the virus.

“If a person is positive in the PCR there is no doubt that that person has the infection and should come clinically to your careKersenobich pointed out.

In addition to being the most effective, stressed that it is the cheapest diagnostic test.

Luis Alonso Herrera, director of INMEGEN, also noted in the statement that the Institute in his charge joined this project for a month and a half.

Until now, he indicated that INMEGEN has carried out around 10 thousand tests performed for samples that come from different health jurisdictions in the capital and another 2,000 samples from different hospitals and national health institutes that lack the infrastructure to carry out the RT-PCR test.

“With the support of SECTEI we will convert a whole laboratory of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine to be able to carry out these tests ”, he indicated.

The Capital Health Secretariat and SECTEI coordination is maintained with other institutions that also carry out this type of tests such as the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (Cinvestav), the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (INDRE), the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), the Institute Mexican Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).